Indiana Governor’s last debate before election

INDIANA (WEHT)–All three candidates for Indiana Governor went head to head during the second and final debate before election day. The coronavirus pandemic was the biggest topic of discussion at the first debate, but at the second debate issues ranging from the legalization of marijuana to police reform took center stage.

Current Governor Eric Holcomb used the debate as an opportunity to announce a new cabinet office in response to a question about racial justice on the heels of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Holcomb says the position is aimed at removing roadblocks for the success of minority community members.

“After the election. I will appoint the first ever cabinet level chief officer of inclusion, and opportunity, and equity. The CEIOO. That’s a mouthful,” explained incumbent Governor Eric Holcomb.

Both Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater and Democratic challenger Dr. Woody Myers are against this. Rainwater believes appointing a CEIOO would be an inefficient use of taxpayer dollars.

“The Governor of Indiana should be personally responsible for making sure that state government is inclusive and is not derisive,” explained Rainwater.

Dr. Myers says if elected, he would make sure state government agencies are operating fairly and equally.

“We know today that African Americans and Caucasians use substances at about the same rate, but we don’t get arrested at the same rate. We get arrest 3 to 4 times as much,” said Dr. Woody Myers.

Rainwater agrees with Dr. Myers. The Libertarian nominee said in addition to regulating laws fairly, he believes legalizing marijuana would also help.

“And getting people out of prison and out of jail simply because they possessed a plant,” said Rainwater. This is something Governor Holcomb said we need more research on before making marijuana legal.

“It’s just like any other controlled substance or drug that needs to be approved. In the meantime, there are alternatives to those who are in pain. I’m not against researching this medically, but it needs to be done before we respond in an intelligent way,” said Holcomb.

Dr. Myers disagrees with Holcomb, especially since medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois and Michigan.

“So I’m sure they will let us take a look at their research if we need to,” explained Myers. “The facts are that hemp and corn are growing very well in the same kind of terrain. The same kind of soil. So it’ll be a boom to our agricultural community as well so it’s a win win.”

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)