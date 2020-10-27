Indiana gubernatorial candidates to square off tonight in their final debate

INDIANAPOLIS – The trio of men vying for governor of Indiana are facing off Tuesday in their second and final virtual debate.

Incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb will go up against Democrat Doctor Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.

The debate begins at 6 p.m. CST.

The candidates and the moderator will be onsite, but in separate rooms, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The questions were submitted by the public, and then selected by members of the Indiana Debate Commission.

The candidates will be given an opportunity to discuss their views on a variety of topics.

Fox59 contributed to this report.

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)

