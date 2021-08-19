Indiana mayor starts campaign to unseat Sen. Todd Young

INDIANA (WEHT) – An Indiana mayor has started a campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Todd Young.

The Democratic Mayor of Hammond Thomas McDermott Jr. filed with the Federal Election Commission to begin raising money for a senate run. McDermott has been mayor of the largest city in northwestern Indiana’s Lake County since 2004, but isn’t well known outside that region.

Young defeated Democratic former Sen. Evan Bayh in the 2016 election. Young had $4.5 million in campaign cash at the end of June.