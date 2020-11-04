Indiana Republicans give Election Night speeches

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The first batch of results on Tuesday night shows a tight race with numerous battleground states too close to call. For that reason, there’s a fair chance Americans won’t know the winner of Tuesday’s presidential election while it's still Tuesday — or maybe even Wednesday.

The main reason? Many states have made it easier to request a mail ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about crowded polling places. But mail ballots generally require more time to process than ballots that are cast in person.