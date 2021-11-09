Indiana Senate’s former top Democrat won’t seek reelection

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana state Senate’s former Democratic leader has decided he won’t seek reelection next year and leave the Legislature after 24 years.

Sen. Tim Lanane of Anderson announced his decision Monday, saying he would finish his current term that runs until the November 2022 election. Lanane was minority leader in the Republican-dominate Senate from 2012 through 2020.

Lanane’s reelection prospects took a hit when new Republican-drawn election districts approved last month removed Democratic-leaning Muncie from his district and put both him and GOP Sen. Mike Gaskill of Pendleton in a new district with a more Republican tilt.