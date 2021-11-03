Indiana State Auditor seeking reelection

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Auditor of State Tera Klutz has announced her bid for reelection. Klutz, the first CPA to hold the position of Auditor, is seeking her second full term and will be on the ballot in November 2022.



“I’m excited to launch our campaign for another term in the auditor’s office. We’ve had great success modernizing and streamlining the office to better serve Hoosiers, but there is still more work to be done. I’m asking Hoosiers to trust our team with another four years and let us keep delivering the results taxpayers have come to expect from our team,” Klutz said.



According to her campaign, successes under Auditor Klutz’s leadership include Indiana earning national recognition for improved government transparency, managing Indiana’s financial systems throughout the pandemic, and improved efficiencies and cost saving measures in the state’s bill paying process. The State of Indiana has maintained a Triple A credit rating from all rating agencies throughout Klutz’s term. Auditor Klutz has prioritized recruiting more CPAs onto the auditor’s team and continues to prioritize the safety and security of taxpayer funds.



Delegates to the 2022 Indiana Republican Convention will vote on the nominee for auditor, with the winner being on the ballot for the General Election in November.

