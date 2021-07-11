Indiana State Senator Jim Tomes kicks off 2022 reelection campaign

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana State Senator Jim Tomes kicked off his 2022 reelection campaign on Saturday at Jacob’s Village.

Tomes announced his plans to run for a fourth term in March. His district covers Posey County as well as parts of Vanderburgh and Gibson counties. In 2018 he defeated Democratic challenger Edie Hardcastle with 64 percent of the vote.

Tomes said he made his decision based on the feedback he’s heard from the voters. If reelected, Tomes says the focus should be on building the economy as the state moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic.