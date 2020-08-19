Indiana voter advocates file federal lawsuit

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana mail-in ballots must be received by noon on Election Day to count, but some voting rights advocates say that’s unfair because voters can’t control when the ballot arrives in the mail.

They want to see a deadline based on a postmark.

The Indiana State Conference of the NAACP and Common Cause Indiana filed a federal motion to block Indiana’s election day mail-in ballot deadline during the November election.

They want to require the counting of all ballots received up to ten days after election day.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)