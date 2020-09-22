Interactive: State-by-state look at mail-in, early voting options

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Political battles and pending court fights threaten to upend months of planning for the pandemic election, election officials are warning. In key states, they remain hamstrung with only weeks to prepare.

Ongoing partisan litigation could dictate dramatic last-minute changes to rules and procedures in several states. Legislatures continue debating laws that could change how votes are processed. Meanwhile, money to pay for counting 150 million or more votes during the pandemic is stalled in Congress.

Indiana

Indiana

Absentee voting begins: Absentee ballots can be requested now through Oct. 22. To request an absentee ballot, click here. Voters must meet absentee-by-mail requirements.

Voter registration ends: Oct. 5. To register to vote, click here.

Early in-person voting: Oct. 26 – November 2. For locations to vote early in-person, click here.

In-person Election Day voting: Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. To find out where to vote in-person on Election Day, click here.

Kentucky

Kentucky

Absentee voting begins: Absentee ballots can be requested now through Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. To request an absentee ballot, click here.

Absentee voting ends: All ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Voter registration ends: Oct. 5 by 4 p.m. local time. To register to vote, click here.

Early in-person voting: October 13 – November 2 (not on Sundays). For locations to vote early in-person, click here.

In-person Election Day voting: Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. To find out where to vote in-person on Election Day, click here.

Illinois

Illinois

Absentee voting begins: Absentee ballots can be requested now through Oct. 29. To request an absentee ballot, click here.

Voter registration ends: Regular registration ends Oct. 6, grace period registration ends Oct. 7, online voter registration ends Oct. 18. To register to vote, click here.

Early in-person voting: Sept. 24 – November 2. For locations to vote early in-person, click here.

In-person Election Day voting: Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. To find out where to vote in-person on Election Day, click here.

