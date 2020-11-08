USI professor discusses 2020 Election results

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – USI Political Science Professor Dr. Nicholas LaRowe joined Eyewitness News Saturday night to discuss the 2020 Election results.

Transcription below:

NOAH: It has been a painstaking past couple of days before the Associated Press called the presidential race for Joe Biden. And tonight, votes are still being counted. Joining us to discuss right now is USI political science professor Dr. Nicholas LaRowe. Thank you so much for joining us tonight.

DR LAROWE: It’s my pleasure, Noah.

NOAH: And Dr. LaRowe, I guess we already have the majority of these results in right now. But of course, for those past several days, it has been a long way. And of course, we have an apparent winner right now in Joe Biden for the presidency, but is historically or otherwise, is it a big deal to not have a majority of results of the election on Election Day?

DR LAROWE: Well, of course, that’s what you want. But what a lot of people don’t know is that pretty much all states are probably still counting votes. For example, California is still counting those. It’s just that California really isn’t in question. And so it happens to be a close race, and a couple of crucial states are counting votes. But you know, so far, there have been crazier elections. For those people who are my age or older, you might remember Florida, didn’t know the winner until December. So it’s a close race, but really nothing. That is typical about the fact that we’re still counting votes.

NOAH: And if the electoral college is vote is the primary determination of who becomes president, what exactly then would be the purpose of the popular vote?

DR LAROWE: So popular vote is how the electors in the state are given their instructions per state law. The people vote and then whichever candidate wins the majority, those electors in 48 out of the 50 states then all vote for who the people have chosen the majority. Nebraska and Maine do it by congressional districts where they split it up a little bit, but the other 48 it’s winner take all.

NOAH: And obviously a lot of early voting this year amid the pandemic. Dr. LaRowe, but how much do you know? How’s that early voting maybe help Democrats or Republicans?

DR LAROWE: Well, it’s pretty clear that the the early voting and the mail-in voting and the absentee voting have helped the Democratic candidates as they historically do. There was the most turnout this year in 120 years. And there were more absentee by mail ballots cast for obvious pandemic related reasons. And so the Democratic Party benefited from that because they’re typically more willing and able to vote in that manner than are Republicans.

NOAH: And Dr. LaRowe, I did want to ask you about the secretaries of state in each state, of course, the top election officials there. The President, though, has said that the political leaning of each could have changed votes. Can every state trust their Secretary of State to put democracy before party?

DR LAROWE: Yes, unless you have good reason to think otherwise. Yes. If you want to think about this in a broader context, in a lot of states, we elect judges on a partisan basis. We elect Attorney Generals on a partisan basis. And so they take their job very seriously. And we, you know, unless there is a specific, credible evidence that there is malfeasance, I don’t think we have any reason to doubt them. So if we’re looking at Georgia, for example, the Secretary of State there is a republican if you were going to help any candidate who would be helping President Trump, but we don’t see any reason to believe that’s happening.

NOAH: And Dr. LaRowe, of course now, President Donald Trump refusing to accept these election results, even suggesting, you know, taking some legal challenges all the way up to the Supreme Court, he was falsely claiming that the democrats were, quote, trying to steal the election from him. Where do we go from here?

DR LAROWE: Well, we let the vote with accounting and in some states, the recounting and the lawsuits go forward. recounts, which associates are required by law are pretty common and close races, lawsuits over close races are all kind of common as well. So this is very high profile. And the you know, one of the candidates is a little bit louder about it than is typically the case. But in close races, you see this all the time that the Clinton campaign after recounts of several states in 2016. And again, you know, these don’t really change things. In Wisconsin, for example, Hillary Clinton’s campaign asked for a recount. And out of millions of votes cast 131 changed, and that changed in Trump’s direction.

NOAH: All right, political science professor Dr. Nicholas LaRowe from the University of Southern Indiana. We appreciate your insight and expertise tonight. Dr. Laura, thank you very much.

DR LAROWE: Always happy to be here.