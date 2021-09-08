Janie Marksberry to run for East Daviess County Commissioner

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT)– Janie Marksberry announced she will file papers to run for East District County Commissioner in the November 2022 election.

Marksberry has lived in Daviess County for most of her life, on both the East and Westside. She grew up on a dairy farm in the Philpot area and has lived on the Eastside for the last 21 years.

She has served as the President of the Stop the Outer Loop Association. This large group of concerned citizens came together to fight a road proposal.

For the majority of Marksberry’s business career, she has been a small business owner and entrepreneur. She has over 35 years of experience as a real estate sales and marketing associate, with the last 12 years in the role of being a Broker/ Owner of her own company, Marksberry Real Estate, LLC. Marksberry also spent 15 years as an appraiser.

A program Marksberry created helped improve students’ reading scores over the course of 8 weeks. Marksberry created an educational reading and horseback riding program for underprivileged children. This was done in cooperation with the St Joseph Peace Mission and the Owensboro Public Schools. Marksberry says she would like to see more programs like these offered to our kids who are struggling with issues that can’t be addressed in a classroom setting.