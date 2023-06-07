HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Jerry Ray Davis has officially filed his paperwork to run for the Owensboro City Commission Special Election.

A news release says about 30 candidates applied for the open seat after the passing of Commissioner Larry Maglinger, with Davis in the mix. Officials say during the interview process, when asked if he would be willing to run for the office if appointed, he replied yes, with the intention of working toward the future.

Officials say Davis is a local businessman with strong involvement in the community who wants to improve lives in the city of Owensboro, along with ways to provide hope & inclusion and not empty promises.

Davis states, “It is important to hear what our community is asking for and find ways to make sure we communicate together and find solutions. I want to work toward making Owensboro a better place to live for everyone.”

A news release says on the Daviess County ballot, the Owensboro City Commission race will be the only local race. Officials say ballot positions will be announced Thursday.