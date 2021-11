DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – John Burlew announced his candidacy for Daviess County Attorney on Monday.

Burlew says he would bring a more conservative approach to the office and would be tough on crime, especially crimes involving domestic violence and crimes against children. Burlew also says he will be tough on repeat offenders and focus on a more victim-oriented and community safety approach to justice.

Burlew has been a prosecuter for over 12 years at the Daviess County Attorney’s Office.