Johnson apparent winner in race against State Rep. Glenn for Kentucky 13th House District

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A Kentucky house race that ended with a one vote margin and a recount ends in a much different fashion this year.

The latest results show former Republican State Representative D.J. Johnson with less than 54% of the vote, and a more than 1,300 vote lead over current Democratic State Rep. Jim Glenn.

The district covers Owensboro, and this race between the same candidates was decided by one vote in 2018.

Two years ago, Glenn beat Johnson by one vote, but a recount showed the race ended in a tie. Johnson conceded before a coin flip was supposed to decide the race. Johnson tells us he’s excited about tonight’s results.

“This has been neck-and-neck for not just since I’ve been in, but for years and years, and to have a margin like that speaks to the message that we have and the vision that I have,” he said. “Now it is time to work.”

This is the third time Glenn and Johnson have faced each other. The first time was in 2016, when Johnson beat Glenn by more than 260 votes.

Johnson adds if this result holds, he expects lawmakers to work on pandemic related issues next year, but also wants to see things done on prescription medication costs and child welfare.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)