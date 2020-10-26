Jonathan Weinzapfel supports legalizing marijuana

The two Indiana Attorney General candidates have already expressed different views when it comes to healthcare, abortion, and the ways laws are enforced. These are all things the Attorney General has the power to influence in Indiana. The future legal status of marijuana can be added to that list of differences between Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel and Republican Todd Rokita.

Recreational marijuana is legal in two of Indiana’s neighboring states: Illinois and Michigan. In Ohio, medicinal marijuana is legal.

Indiana Attorney General Democratic nominee and former Evansville Mayor, Jonathan Weinzapfel, said he’s wanting marijuana to be legalized and regulated for adults in the Hoosier state too. Weinzapfel believes criminalizing marijuana entirely is a major factor of overcrowded jails.

“Just about every county is looking at either expanding or renovating jail space and it just makes zero sense for putting people who possess small amounts of marijuana, to be putting them in jail,” said Weinzapfel. His opponent, Republican Todd Rokita has different views when it comes to perceived improvements of the criminal justice system.

Rokita campaign’s sent Eyewitness News a statement saying the former congressman backs current Indiana State law which allows a judge to issue a conditional discharge for first time, small marijuana possession offenses.

Although, Weinzapfel believes legalizing marijuana will help alleviate jail overcrowding while generate millions of tax dollars a year. More money to put into public education and public safety budget.

“We think we can raise significant tax dollars. Almost 170 million dollars a year that we can put into public education,” Weinzapfel explained.

The Attorney General does not get to decide if marijuana should be legal for recreational and medical use, that is ultimately up to the General Assembly to decide.