Judge blocks Indiana law preventing voters from asking for extended Election Day hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — A federal judge has blocked an Indiana law preventing voters from asking courts to extend voting hours on Election Day.

The law, which was passed in 2019, prevents anyone other than a county election board from requesting the court to extend voting hours past 6 p.m.

This comes as election officials are implementing coronavirus precautions for in-person voting, while handling an expected surge in mail-in ballots.

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)

