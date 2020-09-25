INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — A federal judge has blocked an Indiana law preventing voters from asking courts to extend voting hours on Election Day.
The law, which was passed in 2019, prevents anyone other than a county election board from requesting the court to extend voting hours past 6 p.m.
This comes as election officials are implementing coronavirus precautions for in-person voting, while handling an expected surge in mail-in ballots.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Louisville police arrest at least 24 in protest
- Indiana to enter Stage 5 reopening tomorrow; here’s what to expect
- Judge blocks Indiana law preventing voters from asking for extended Election Day hours
- Vigil to be held today in Evansville to honor the victims of Hwy. 41 crash
- Haunted houses continue during pandemic