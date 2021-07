DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says he won’t be running for reelection.

Mattingly made the announcement at a Daviess County Fiscal Court meeting on Thursday. His third term will be his last. He says that being able to listen and serve the needs of the people was one of the most fulfilling things he’s ever done.

Mattingly plans to still be active in the community.