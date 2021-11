HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Current Henderson County Judge-Exectutive Brad Schneider announced he will run for re-election.

He made the announcement Sunday night on Facebook and Twitter.

In his post, he said the county needs to continue to help people recover from the pandemic.

He also wants to get high-speed broadband options to all county residents.

Schneider has held the position for the last 6 years.