Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams discusses new election rules in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams discussed the commonwealth’s new election rules during a Rotary Club luncheon in Owensboro on Wednesday.

Adams says voter registration has been flat recently. Two reasons include the pandemic making it hard for groups to do voter registration drives, and the lack of any statewide races this year. But Adams says it should pick up next year.

“Once we have campaigns going again next year for local offices, for congress and so forth, I think we’ll see a lot more interest in politics and more registrations,” said Adams.

Adams says special elections happening this year will serve as a dry run to see how the state’s new election rules will work.