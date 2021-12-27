Kentucky Senator Matt Castlen will not seek re-election

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky Senator Matt Castlen announced on Monday that he will not be seeking re-election.
Senator Castlen said in a statement that he is looking forward to time with his family and the future when he may serve the commonwealth again. The statement can be read in full below:
Kentucky and the community that I call home. It’s been a privilege to serve them both during my time as a Representative and Senator. As this season of public office comes to a close over the next year, I will be stepping back from seeking re-election in the next term.I am blessed by God to be the father to three children who are growing so fast. It seems like the blink of an eye, and they are 11, 8, and 5 years old. They, along with my wife, Laura, are my priority. This time of life is quickly passing us by. I will be devoting my time and energy to our family, raising the next generation to love the Lord and love our Nation.I look back at my time in government, thankful to my Savior Jesus, thankful to my colleagues, and thankful to the constituents who supported me from day one. I look forward to my time with my family and to the future when Lord willing, I will serve the Commonwealth once again.Senator Matt Castlen