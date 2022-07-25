LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball has formally announced her candidacy for Kentucky State Auditor.

The press release says the announcement was made in an interview for Bill Bryant’s Kentucky Newsmakers. Separate announcements were made on Facebook, Twitter and the campaign website. The news comes as Ball nears the end of her second term as the 38th State Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The current Auditor of Public Accounts, Mike Harmon, is not seeking another term.

“As State Treasurer, I’ve delivered on my promise to serve as a watchdog of taxpayer dollars,” said Ball. “I have ensured taxpayer dollars are protected and stopped unconstitutional spending and cyber fraud. I will maintain this same watchdog mentality as Kentucky State Auditor. I have been committed to getting Kentucky’s financial house in order. As Treasurer, I made the impossible happen – we’ve created new programs to benefit Kentuckians at no additional cost to our taxpayers. Financial stability is key to maintaining a healthy economy. That is why, with the support of our communities, I’m ready to use my best practices in the Kentucky Auditor’s office.”

The press release says as Treasurer, Ball has thwarted millions of dollars in fraud attempts and stopped “unconstitutional spending.” Under her leadership, the Treasury has returned $142 million in unclaimed property to Kentuckians. A press release says Ball has returned more property in a single term than any State Treasurer in Kentucky history. Ball is also responsible for launching Kentucky’s new transparency website showing how state government spends its money and is working towards improved financial literacy.

The press release says programs have been established to empower Kentuckians with the tools to understand and improve their quality of life. A press release says Ball established a savings and investment program for Kentuckians with disabilities called STABLE Kentucky, and she established the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Database and the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission to equip school-age children with good financial habits.

The press release says Treasurer Ball was the first Republican elected to a second term as State Treasurer. In anticipation of the 2023 race for Kentucky Auditor, regional campaign kick-off events will be held throughout Kentucky.