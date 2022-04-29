OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Voters in Kentucky are learning what’s on their ballot for their primary election on May 17th.

In less than three weeks, voters will be heading to places like the Owensboro Sportscenter to cast their ballot in next month primary election. While a few races have statewide and national implications, most will have local impacts.

“it is my civil right and my civic duty,” said Paula Moore, on why she’ll vote next month.

“I always vote. That’s the way to do it,” added Frederick Kessenger of Owensboro.

Topping the ballot will be Kentucky Senator Rand Paul running for his third term in office. He faces five challengers in the Republican primary. Meanwhile, four Democrats, including former State Representative Charles Booker, are running in the Democratic primary.

Kentucky Rep. Brett Guthrie has two challengers in the Republican primary, with another two facing off in the Democratic primary. Rep. James Comer is unopposed next month, but faces his democratic opponent, Jimmy Ausbrooks, in November.

“I look for those that know what they’re doing,” said Kessenger.

At the local level, voters in Daviess and Muhlenberg Counties will start voting for new judge executives. Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly and Muhlenberg County Judge Executive Curtis McGehee are not running for reelection. Back in Daviess County, Sheriff Barry Smith, appointed after former Sheriff Keith Cain retired, is running in his primary against Brad Youngman. And Julie Hawes Gordon, who was removed as family court judge by the state Judicial Conduct Committee last week, runs against two primary opponents.

“I don’t really think, in particular, any races have got my attention more than others. I think all are equally important,” said Moore.

In Webster County, Clay residents will vote on allowing alcohol sales, following other communities like Sebree and Providence who approved them a few years ago.

For more on what’s on the ballot in your county, you can look up sample ballots for next month’s primary on the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website.

(This story was originally published on April 29, 2022)