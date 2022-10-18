OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Kentucky voters will not only be deciding who serves in the state legislature next year. They are also deciding on two proposed constitutional amendments. one of which focuses on abortion.

About five months after the supreme court overturned Roe V. Wade, the issue goes on the ballot for Kentucky voters to decide.

“Amendment 2 is about protecting life,” says Stacey Davis of Right to Life Owensboro.

“We believe it would lead to a permanent ban on all abortion with no exceptions,” says Rachel Sweet of Protect Kentucky Access.

Amendment 2 asks Kentuckians if they are in favor of amending the state constitution to say nothing in it secures or protects the right to abortion or require funding of it. Davis says the amendment only prohibits state support or funding for abortion and does not affect state laws focused on a mother’s health already in place.

“We already have a Kentucky law in place that protects the life and health of the mother, so if there’s a serious situation, like an ectopic pregnancy, or something like that, they are able to receive that care. This law does not touch that,” she said.

Sweet says the amendment would lead to a total ban on abortions and similar bans in other states already affecting patient’s medical care.

“We heard from Ob/Gyns that there are cases where they have to let the patient’s condition deteriorate before they felt comfortable moving forward with medical care, that their state laws would consider it an abortion,” Sweet recalled.

The other amendment on the ballot proposes giving the right of calling a special session to the general assembly. Current state law says only the governor can call for a special session.

Early voting for Kentucky voters starts November 3rd, and the election is in three weeks.

(This story was originally published on October 18, 2022)