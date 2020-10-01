KY Secretary of State: voters should have confidence in fall election

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Secretary Of State Michael Adams visited Owensboro Wednesday to speak to Rotary Club members and said voters should have confidence in how the Commonwealth will handle this fall’s election.

Adams says more than 100 Kentucky counties had their election plans approved and more than 400,000 absentee ballots have been requested.

“Our system is not designed for everyone to vote absentee. Usually, 2% do. As long as we stay at about a third of the vote being absentee, that means we don’t crash our county clerks, we don’t crash our poll systems,” Adams said.

He believes they should have most of the ballots processed by election night so voters can get results.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)

