KYTC: Political signs are not allowed along state maintained roads

KENTUCKY (WEHT) The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding people that the only signage allowed along US and KY routes are official highway signs. KYTC says crews are removing illegally placed items along state maintained right of way areas.

Campaign signs must be placed beyond right of way limits. Right of way fence is included with this restriction. On roads with a right of way fence, no signs may be attached. Final mowing cycles of the growing season are in full swing across the district. Crews will not mow around illegally placed items. They will be removed. Items placed on right of way areas create significant delays for our mowing crews and are potential hazards for mowing operators and passing motorists.

It is also illegal to attach items such as flyers, posters, balloons or streamers to stop signs, highway markers or any other road sign or utility pole.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)

