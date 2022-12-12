INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch joined Eyewitness News this morning after announcing her 2024 campaign for governor.

Crouch has served under Governor Eric Holcomb as second in command since 2017. Prior to taking office as Lieutenant Governor of Indiana, she served as state auditor and a state representative in Indiana District 78.

Crouch is joining Indiana senator Mike Braun in the race for Governor. Braun filed to run last month, but has yet to formally announce his campaign for 2024.