Madisonville attorney Kim Poe Gilliam files to run for Hopkins District Judge

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A Madisonville attorney has thrown her name in the hat for Hopkins District Judge.

Hopkins County native Kim Poe Gilliam is seeking election for Hopkins District Judge. Gilliam has over 35 years of legal experience and has been in private practice in both district and circuit courts.

“I am extremely grateful for the support and encouragement I’ve received as I file to run for Hopkins District Judge,” said Gilliam. “I will bring traditional values and common sense to the bench. I look forward to serving Hopkins County and administering justice and fairness to all in our community.”

Kentucky’s local election will take place on May 17.