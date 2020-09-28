Making sure people with disabilities can vote on Election Day

Voting is one of our most important civil rights, but it isn’t always accessible for the more than 60-million Americans with disabilities. In fact, a government report found that less than half of polling locations were handicap-accessible in the 2016 election.

“Some people can’t walk; some people can’t talk. Some people can’t see; they can’t hear. They can’t move their arms; they can’t move their legs,” says Al Kovach, the past president of Paralyzed Veterans of America.

He says veterans served to protect our right to vote, and now it’s our responsibility to make sure their voice is heard on election day.

“You don’t realize it until you go there and you’re in a wheelchair. I think people just take voting for granted.”

Kovatch says there options for those who can’t vote independently. He recommends voting by mail if you have difficulty getting around. If voting in person is your method of choice, take somebody with you.

The PVA’s website is full of information for voters and their care-givers — on how to safely access their ballot.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 28, 2020)