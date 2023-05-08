HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Mayor Lloyd Winnecke gave his endorsement to candidate Suzanne Crouch and her campaign.

Winnecke says, “It’s my pleasure to enthusiastically endorse Suzanne Crouch for Governor. Through a 30-year friendship, I know Suzanne to be a person of great character and with an unmatched work ethic. She’s empathetic to Hoosiers everywhere, yet fully capable of making difficult decisions. Suzanne’s experience in both the administrative and legislative portions of government makes her uniquely qualified to lead our state.”

