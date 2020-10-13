McConnell and McGrath face off in fiery Kentucky Senate debate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Senator Mitch McConnell and Democrat challenger Amy McGrath faced off Monday night in their only debate ahead of the election.

McGrath was aggressive when attacking the Federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the government and McConnell failed Kentuckians.

McConnell blames Democrats for the current stalemate on a second round of stimulus relief.

The two also sparred over whether a new Supreme Court Justice should be confirmed before the election.

McGrath, said, “With 22 days until an election, we should let the people decide.”

“My opponent says she is the most progressive person in Kentucky,” McConnell said. “What does that mean? It means they want to stack the Supreme Court. In other words, add numbers so they can get an outcome that they like.”

The two also discussed the Breonna Taylor investigation and the opioid crisis.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

