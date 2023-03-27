EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say recently retired businessman, Michael Daugherty, has received the nomination from the Libertarian Party at the annual convention on March 19.

Daugherty explained, “As an Evansville native and North High School alumni, my hometown is almost unnoticeable. The rampant crime and fiscal irresponsibility are huge concerns. Evansville used to be a destination city with an over abundance of great paying jobs and a great place to raise a family. There has been a major focus on downtown, which is great, but the city as a whole has suffered from that focus. Our roads and parks are in despair, and we need a leader that will put all citizens first!”

Daugherty stated that he is currently focused on listening to public concerns on topics of safety, roads, and parks. A news release says economic development is a top priority for Daugherty.

Daugherty attended Purdue University and has a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, and returned to receive his Master’s in Business Administration. Officials say from serving as Vice President at a non-profit, to teaching at Ivy Tech, Daughtery feels his experience will help find solutions for Evansville.