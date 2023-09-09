HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is looking for additional poll workers for the General Election on Tuesday, November 7.

Those interested in applying must be at least 18 years of age and a registered voter in Daviess County. One mandatory training session is also required, which will be offered on October 20 or October 23 at Life Community Church in Owensboro.

On Election Day, poll workers will arrive at their assigned voting center at 5:15 a.m. and stay until 6:30 p.m. Poll workers will receive a stipend of $200 for their service.

To apply, click here and select “Become a Poll Worker”. Any questions can be directed to the Election Department at (270) 240-5771 or Room 107 in the County Courthouse.