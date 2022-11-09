MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Despite thousands of votes being cast for the Morganfield City Council race, two candidates ended their campaigns with a tie for sixth and final council position. The future of the two candidates will be determined by the flip of a coin.

“I’ve gone through several elections, but this is the first time I’ve experienced a tie,” says Union County Clerk Garrick Thompson.

Thompson has seen a lot since taking office in 2018, but the 2022 election results provided a new experience.

“It’s not something when you’re scrolling through those results, you’re expecting there to be different numbers there,” says Thompson.

Two candidates, Mike Moore and Suzanne Carr, each received 413 votes in the race for Morganfield City Council. Moore, City Councilman for the last 12 years, says he went to sleep on election night after hearing a local radio station report he had received enough votes for another term, but woke up to news of a tie with Carr, who could not be reached for comment.

“They had a checkmark by the top six, but then they also had Suzie listed,” explains Councilman Moore. “We had the same votes and I thought, ‘What’s going on with that?’.”

The tie provided a moment of shock, as well as deja vu, for Moore. Believe it or not, Moore was in another tie for the same position 12 years ago.

“I was going to the hospital to see my mom in Henderson,” recalls Moore, “and the radio said, ‘Folks, you’re not going to believe this, but we have a tie for city council between Mike Moore and Alvin Russelburg.”

A second tie is just as surprising to Ron Mattingly and Jerry Duncan of Jen’s General Store.

“It’s great that so many voters came out to vote, and here we are with a tie,” says Duncan. Mattingly adds, “One voice, you know, does make a difference. It really does make a difference. This proves it.”

After considering other options, including drawing straws, Clerk Thompson, as well as both Moore and Carr, agreed on a coin flip to determine the winner of the final spot.

“I guess me, as a candidate,” explains Moore, “you’d almost rather lose by a vote than a coin toss or something.”

Beyond a coin toss, Mattingly and Duncan have alternatives for how to break future ties.

“Yeah, arm wrestling,” jokes Duncan. “I don’t know, a good bar fight?”

Mattingly says something from Jen’s General Store may be a more fitting solution to any tie. “Milkshake contest, there you go,” says Mattingly. “Milkshake drinking contest!”