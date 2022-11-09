VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Many new faces are coming to office in Vanderburgh County after the Midterm Elections on Tuesday.

Democratic candidate Noah Robinson won the race for County Sheriff and will be taking over for current Sheriff Dave Wedding. Robinson defeated republican Jeff Hales by 5,200 votes. Eyewitness News spoke with Robinson before the race was called, and he told us that the hard work to get to this point was well worth it, but waiting for the results was the most stressful part.

“I honestly don’t know how to feel, I don’t know. I’ll let you know when it happens. I think I’ll be filled with a large sense of satisfaction and being incredibly proud of my friends that helped me along the way,” Robinson said when asked about his potential win.

For former Evansville Police officer Jeff Hales, this was his first time running for political office. Despite his loss to Robinson, he says that running was a fun experience that taught him many lessons along the way. He struggles to choose one thing that stood out to him during his campaign.

“I have done so many things in my life, from military, through working in the jail, to policing, detecting,” he says, “I would really need more time to reflect, probably the next week or two.”

A new face is also coming to the Vanderburgh county Prosecutors office. Republican Diana Moers took nearly 60% of the vote on Tuesday night, defeating democratic opponent Jon Schaefer. This comes after her win over current Prosecutor Nick Hermann in the Primary Elections. Moers credits her personal approach to voters to her successful campaign. She states that the is meeting residents where they are and leaned heavily on door-knocking efforts ahead of the General Election.

“To get my name out, to meet as many people as I could, attend as many meetings as I could, neighborhood meetings and things like that, send out mail. Just meet as many voters as I could,” she says, “That’s what’s important on election day, and they came out. It was very busy at the polls today, I was glad to see that no matter who you vote for, everyone was exercising their civic duty.”

Moers will officially take office on January 1.