New poll shows Booker beating McGrath in primary

(WEHT) – A new poll shows Charles Booker surging past Amy McGrath in Kentucky’s democratic U.S. Senate primary.

The polling company surveyed close to 900 registered voters in Kentucky over the weekend.

The survey found Booker leading McGrath 44 percent to 36 percent in the primary.

The poll also showed senate majority leader Mitch McConnell easily beating both in the fall, although there was a smaller margin of victory against Booker.

Booker’s campaign has raised 2.4 million dollars since the beginning of June.

Primary election day is Tuesday.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)