VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Recently elected Vanderburgh County officials will be sworn into their respective offices. Due to the pandemic, the swearing-in ceremony will be virtual.

Officials will take their oath at noon on Friday. You will be able to watch the live stream here.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)