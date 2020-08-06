No action taken after investigation into possible voter fraud in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) After hearing evidence surrounding two possible incidents of voter fraud in Daviess County, a grand jury decided not to take any action. The Commonwealth Attorney for Daviess County, along with the Kentucky Attorney General’s office and the Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office investigated the allegations.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney for Daviess County, the two incidents were related to absentee ballots. The Commonwealth Attorney adds that testimony before a grand jury cannot be divulged, so he will not comment further.

More people voted by absentee ballot this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all of the counties in the western Kentucky viewing area say more Kentuckians voted in the 2020 primary election.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)

