OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro Public School Board member announced he will run for a spot in the Kentucky State House.

Michael Johnson announced his candidacy last weekend to run for the 13th House District in Owensboro. Michael Johnson is currently the Vice Chair of the OPS School Board and spent more than 20 years in the U.S. Navy.

The seat is currently held by State Representative DJ Johnson.