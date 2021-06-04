Pete Seat launches campaign for Indiana State Treasurer

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind (WEHT) – Pete Seat announced Friday his campaign for the Republican nomination for Indiana State Treasurer.

He made the announcement at the Kosciusko County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner in North Webster. Seat said the job of State Treasurer is for someone with a passion for the office and a vision for how to best invest in Indiana’s future.

Seat is currently a vice president at Bose Public Affairs Group. Previously he served as a spokesman and communications strategist for the Indiana Republican Party, Governor Eric Holcomb’s 2016 campaign and former U.S. Senator Dan Coats’ 2010 campaign. He also served as deputy assistant press secretary to former President George W. Bush.

Among his plans for the office are:

Support efforts to increase the age of eligibility for ABLE Accounts, savings accounts for disabled Americans, from 26 to 46

Work with employers to further implement contribution matches for College Choice 529 Accounts

Strengthen cybersecurity efforts to safeguard taxpayer investments

Target capital investment opportunities to grow the economy, create jobs and expand the state and local tax base through the Indiana Bond Bank

Seat also announced that State Representative Ethan Manning (R-Logansport) and Dubois County Treasurer Kitty Merkley will be campaign co-chairs.

