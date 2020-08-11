Petition to change Henderson Co. government doesn’t get enough signatures

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Clerk’s Office tells Eyewitness News a petition that would have put a possible change to the structure of the county’s government on the November ballot did not receive enough signatures.

Henderson County Magistrate Charlie McCollom started a petition to change the structure of the fiscal court earlier this month. McCollom wanted to get rid of the magistrate system in the fiscal court.

McCollom’s petition received 1,043 signatures, but 1,200 were necessary to get it on the ballot. On Monday, McCollom said “it would be close” if he got enough signatures.

“Unfortunately we started last Monday night. I thought I better look up the statute, and it has to be done by the second Tuesday in August for the county judge to sign the order to do it, so that gave us a very short fuse to get it done,” McCollom said Tuesday.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)

