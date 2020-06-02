Pike, Posey Counties move to ‘Vote Centers’ system for today’s Primary

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — There will be something new for voters in two Indiana counties.

Pike and Posey Counties will be moving to a “Vote Centers” system, which means voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county.

Forty-three other counties in Indiana, including Vanderburgh, already follow that voting center model.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories