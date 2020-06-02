Pike, Posey Counties move to ‘Vote Centers’ system for today’s Primary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — There will be something new for voters in two Indiana counties.

Pike and Posey Counties will be moving to a “Vote Centers” system, which means voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county.

Forty-three other counties in Indiana, including Vanderburgh, already follow that voting center model.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)