President Trump predicts coronavirus vaccine will be widely available as soon as April

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump said on Friday he expects a coronavirus vaccine to be available for the entire population as soon as April, amid a crush of new infections of the deadly disease that has pushed daily case counts to record highs.

President Trump also said he expects an emergency use authorization for Pzifer’s vaccine “extremely soon.”

They were his first public remarks since Joe Biden was called by the Associated Press as the winner of the presidential election Saturday. Trump has avoided public gatherings since Election Day and has declined to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

“This administration will not be going to a lockdown,” he said. “Hopefully whatever happens in the future, who knows, which administration it will be, I guess time will tell, but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown.”

Trump received a briefing on Operation Warp Speed earlier Friday. The briefing comes just days after both California and Texas hit more than one million confirmed coronavirus cases.

One of the major vaccine efforts showed promising results this week. Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on interim data from late stage trials. The data were seen as a crucial step in the battle to contain a pandemic that has killed more than a million people.

President-elect Joe Biden released a statement shortly before President Trump’s remarks: