President Trump has no plans to attend inauguration, according to tweet

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) President Trump made the announcement on Twitter Friday that he would not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Only three other presidents in America’s history have refused to attend the inauguration of their successors: John Adams, John Quincy Adams, and Andrew Johnson.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)

