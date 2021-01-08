President Trump has no plans to attend inauguration, according to tweet

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) President Trump made the announcement on Twitter Friday that he would not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Only three other presidents in America’s history have refused to attend the inauguration of their successors: John Adams, John Quincy Adams, and Andrew Johnson.

