Problems with how ballots are mailed in Daviess County surface again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – As voters across Kentucky continue mailing in absentee ballots, some are still noticing problems when they get their packets in the mail. This time, a Daviess County voter says she got her packet without the actual ballot.

Some Kentuckians are voting by mail.

“We voted by mail, absentee ballot,” said Gary Duggan of Owensboro. “We were a little worried about going to the polls and COVID.” Others are voting in person.

“I think I worry more about the mail-in ballots. I worry about if they’ll get there, if they’ll be counted. I think it’s just safer to go in person than to stick it in the mail,” said Jennifer Kirkman of Owensboro

While Daviess County clerks say more than 13,600 absentee ballots were mailed to their voters, about two dozen voters called the clerk’s office with issues of how their ballots arrived in the mail. One voter tells eyewitness news her ballot packet didn’t have the actual ballot. Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty says that was due to human error.

“We make mistakes and we will try to do everything we can to corret the problem that’s within the law,” she said.

This incident happened about a month after another voter reported getting a ballot mailed to her that was supposed to go to someone else. McCarty says if someone is missing a ballot in their packet, they’ll deliver another one to them.

“Even if we have to ask somebody that’s not in our office, if we have to contact state board of elections, if we have to contact the secretary of state’s office. We want to make sure people do have the chance to vote,” says McCarty.

“McCarty also reminds voters to call the clerk’s office if they see any problems with absentee ballots they request that arrive in the mail.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)