(WEHT)- It’s been a long and, at times, grueling campaign as Democrats and Republicans nationwide battle for control of the divided Senate with just about three weeks to go before Election Day on November 8th.

The battlelines between incumbent Republican Senator and former presidential hopeful Rand Paul and his Democratic challenger Charles Booker have been set- with each candidate largely campaigning vastly different platforms.

The Economy

Sen. Paul says he’s spent time in areas ravaged by natural disasters- first the deadly Dec. 2021 tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky and then the historic flooding that ravaged eastern Kentucky earlier this Summer. Sen. Paul notes that securing FEMA aid, a process that can be “notoriously slow” and rebuilding those areas are key concerns.

While Booker agrees with the importance of rebuilding those areas, he adds that all of Kentucky’s towns, cities, counties, and regions are in need of investments for jobs, infrastructure, and improved quality of life. Booker pointed to the upcoming I-69 Ohio River Crossing in Henderson County as an example of the type of investment that’s been a long time coming for the Commonwealth and pledged to make those investments happen from Pikeville to Paducah.

Indeed, Booker says communities once powered by coal need renewed investments to bring the jobs of tomorrow home. Booker says he’s spoken to miners who, in his words, “know those jobs are gone” and know the struggle of battling illnesses like black lung without benefits. Now, Booker says those communities need to receive the clean water, clean air, and new jobs they want and deserve.

Sen. Paul agrees that the economy as a whole is a key concern across the country and the Commonwealth, with some voters “upset they’re two to three thousand dollars less rich than they were a year ago” with inflation eating away at their purchasing power- adding that voters want someone who can come up with a plan to fight that inflation.

COVID-19

Should he win re-election and Republicans regain the Senate, Sen. Paul says there are several committees he could chair. While he did not say which committees he could lead- he did mention that those chairmanships come with the power to investigate anything, like say, the origins of COVID-19.

However, Booker says the Senator is looking at the pandemic through the wrong lens. Whereas Booker says he’s focused on making sure families stay healthy and the country is prepared for the next crisis, Booker says an investigation into Dr. Anthony Fauci would only be about Sen. Paul “puffing up his chest, feeling important, and it’s about some weird love affair he has with Dr. Fauci.”

Abortion

The 2022 midterms come as Kentucky joins a number of states with ballot measures concerning abortion. After all, the election comes just months after the Supreme Court voted to overturn over half a century of precedent stemming from the Roe V. Wade decision.

Courtesy: Kentucky Secretary of State‘s Office

Despite the measures on the statewide level, Sen. Paul says he doesn’t expect any abortion legislation to gain much traction in Washington. Sen. Paul explains that there aren’t 60 votes to either ban abortion nationwide or to codify Roe and legalize abortion nationwide.

Still, Booker doesn’t believe him, asking if anyone believes Sen. Paul on anything. Booker called Sen. Paul an “arsonist to democracy” who “chooses big government every step of the way.”

Early, no excuse, in-person voting in Kentucky runs from Nov. 3 through the 5th ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day.