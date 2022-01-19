Ray McCormick is running for Congress

VINNCENNES, Ind (WEHT) – Ray McCormick announced January 19 that he is seeking the Democratic nomination to serve as the next member of Congress from Indiana’s 8th Congressional District.

“Building healthy soils that provide us with clean water, clean air, healthy food, and fertile land are not campaign slogans, they are the practices that I’ve pioneered on our farm for decades. Protecting our abundant natural resources, our critical infrastructure, will directly impact communities of every size throughout the district. We all depend on each other; when we all work together, imagine what we can accomplish. If you elect me to Congress from the 8th district, together we can work together to achieve these bipartisan goals.” Said McCormick.

The 8th District is newly redrawn and includes 21 Indiana counties: Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Fountain, Knox, Martin, Orange, Owen, Parke, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vermillion, Vigo, and Warrick. For more information about McCormick’s campaign, go to this website.