Reid Hare announces bid for Daviess County Judge Executive

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Former Daviess County Judge Executive Reid Hare announced on Wednesday that he will be running for the position once again.

Haire was first elected as Daviess County Judge Exectuive in 1998 and he served until 2010. He said his experience is key for the position and he wants to bring new solutions to old problems.

“We did so many marvelous things, the community and I, working together during those 12 years,” Haire said. “And I realize that today more than ever, experience really matters and leadership really matters. So, despite this gray hair, I still want to re-energize this county, to bring fresh ideas, young ideas, and new solutions to old problems.”