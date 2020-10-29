Rematch of close 2018 Kentucky House race back on ballot

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A rematch of a 2018 race decided by one vote is back on the ballot this year.

State Rep. Jim Glenn, D-Owensboro, faces Republican challenger, and former State Representative D.J. Johnson in the 13th House District.

Two candidates, whose last race was originally decided by one vote, are meeting again and they are no strangers to each other.

“This is my third time running against him. The public is totally different,” said State Rep. Glenn.

“The dynamics haven’t changed. The priorities haven’t changed. The reason I ran hasn’t changed,” Johnson.

The last time they faced off, it ended as a one vote win for Glenn, but a recount showed it a tie, taking the race to a house committee in Frankfort, where Johnson ultimately conceded minutes before a coin flip was to determine the winner.

“Doors open. Doors close,” Johnson says, describing his current feelings on what happened two years ago. “That’s basically the way I’ve seen it. That door closed on being able to work as a legislator for two years.”

“I’m not upset at that,” Glenn said, when asked about the recount request. “He has a right. I won by one vote. Normally, people would step out of the race.”

Both State Rep. Glenn and Johnson say the pandemic made them adjust how they campaigned with more focus on online and in person advertising. Campaign donations from supporters are still coming in, even with a week left in the campaign. Glenn and Johnson say if they’re elected, the big focus will be getting the state through the pandemic and getting the state economy back to normal.

“My job, in between, is trying to find out a way to jump start the economy so people get jobs. Focus on education, so that are kids are educated,” Glenn says.

“We’ve got some very important issues to take care of. Number one is we’ve got to respond to COVID. We’ve got to make sure we responding in a proper way,” says Johnson.

(This story was originally published on October 29, 2020)