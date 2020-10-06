Republican Attorney General candidate receives law enforcement endorsement

(WEHT)- Republican Indiana Attorney General candidate Todd Rokita received an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police Tuesday.

Whichever way this campaign goes, this is certainly a highlight for our campaign. It’s a highlight for me personally and a highlight for the entire Rokita family Todd Rokita

The FOP recognized Rokita’s time as Indiana’s Secretary of State, his pledge to work with law enforcement on all aspects, and his stance against defunding the police.

Rokita’s opponent, former Evansville mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel, told Eyewitness News at an early voting rally in Evansville that the endorsement does not impact his campaign. Weinzapfel adds he plans to work with law enforcement and community groups to reform criminal justice.

I’m the only one in this race that has actually ran a police department. I’ve received the endorsement of the local police department time and time again when I’ve ran my campaigns Jonathan Weinzapfel

