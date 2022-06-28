ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Rodney Davis released the following statement for Congress in the 15th District following Mary Miller’s victory during the Illinois Primary:

I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight. This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best in representing the citizens of the 15th District.

It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Illinois. I’m proud of the work our team has done for our constituents since 2013. Helping citizens cut through red tape and navigate the federal bureaucracy has always been one of my top priorities.

We have delivered countless conservative policy solutions from historic tax cuts, student loan relief, farm programs, and investing in our transportation system.

We’ve always worked to govern and make Washington work. As Republicans are poised to retake the House, it’s paramount that Republicans in Congress work to end dysfunction and deliver results for the American people.

I look forward to campaigning with every Republican up and down the ticket across Illinois between now and November to ensure we take back our state and take back Congress.

Rodney Davis